Stuff You Should Know About: FIGHT!!!!!

Laquon Treadwell and Anton Exum Jr threw some hands at Vikings camp on Monday.

VIDEO: Here’s the scuffle and the play that led to it w/ Laquon Treadwell and Antone Exum Jr. at this afternoon’s Vikes practice pic.twitter.com/8oWnvZhzdA — Dave Schwartz (@Dave_Schwartz) July 31, 2017

Ouch!

Ugly collision between Willy Garcia and Yoan Moncada. Both players left the game. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/S6MHYfpDYl — CSN Chicago (@CSNChicago) August 1, 2017

Bartman gets a ring.