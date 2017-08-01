LISTEN NOW

Mackey & Judd

Stuff You Should Know About: FIGHT!!!!!

By Mackey & Judd August 1, 2017 7:02 am

Laquon Treadwell and Anton Exum Jr threw some hands at Vikings camp on Monday.

 

Ouch!

 

Bartman gets a ring.

Topics:
Antone Exum Jr laquon treadwell Mackey & Judd Steve Bartman Stuff Willy Garcia Yoan Moncada
