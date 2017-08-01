Stuff You Should Know About: FIGHT!!!!!

Laquon Treadwell and Anton Exum Jr threw some hands at Vikings camp on Monday.
VIDEO: Here’s the scuffle and the play that led to it w/ Laquon Treadwell and Antone Exum Jr. at this afternoon’s Vikes practice pic.twitter.com/8oWnvZhzdA
— Dave Schwartz (@Dave_Schwartz) July 31, 2017
Ouch!
Ugly collision between Willy Garcia and Yoan Moncada. Both players left the game. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/S6MHYfpDYl
— CSN Chicago (@CSNChicago) August 1, 2017
Bartman gets a ring.
Steve Bartman has received an official Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Championship ring. What a classy move by the team. pic.twitter.com/A1BhwHG91o
— Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) August 1, 2017