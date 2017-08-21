LISTEN NOW

Stuff You Should Know About: Finger Pointing from Blair Walsh

By Mackey & Judd August 21, 2017 6:51 am

Blair Walsh taunting the Vikings bench is the best thing ever.

 

Nick Saban doesn’t care about your eclipse.


Nobody is going to Chargers games.

 

Nice catch.

Topics:
Blair Walsh Los Angeles Chargers Mackey & Judd Nick Saban Stuff
