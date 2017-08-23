LISTEN NOW

Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: Big Sexy and the Eclipse

Stuff You Should Know About: Gunslinger on the Dance Floor

By Mackey & Judd August 23, 2017 6:40 am
Brett Favre agradece al público durante una ceremonia al medio tiempo del juego de NFL entre los Packers de Green Bay y los Bears de Chicago el martes 26 de noviembre de 2015 en Green Bay, Wisconsin en la que se retiró el número 4 de Favre. (Foto AP/Jeffrey Phelps)

If you’ve ever wondered what Brett Favre dancing to Bruno Mars looks like, here you go.

Brett Favre practicing his dance routine for a charity event benefiting a camp for people with disabilities (via @realfavre4official)

A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on

 

Windy made the right call.

 

It seems NFL players don’t care one bit about the future of the league.

 

I’m not sure this is a good look for Vikings fans.

 

Topics:
Brett Favre Brian Windhorst Eric Winston Mackey & Judd MInnesota Vikings Stuff
Leave A Comment



Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: Big Sexy and the Eclipse