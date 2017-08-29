Stuff You Should Know About: Harbaugh Being Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh is under fire for not releasing his 2017 roster. He took trolling to a new level with the ‘roster’ in the game notes for their opener against Florida.
Just got the UM-Florida notes. Here’s a roster!!!!!! Lol lol pic.twitter.com/PFjVLvyJLX
— angelique (@chengelis) August 28, 2017
Many college football fans aren’t happy that ESPN chose the new Taylor Swift tune for their promo.
Look What You Made Me Do#reputation #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/0UdrsX6GfM
— ESPN (@espn) August 25, 2017
Oops.
Oh no, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel! (August 26, 2017) pic.twitter.com/iwwZAOGvwv
— Romenesko (@romenesko) August 27, 2017
Did we just become best friends?
.@FloydMayweather quick FaceTime with Tom Brady.
“40 never looked so good.” #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/UH0V0jxxj3
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) August 23, 2017