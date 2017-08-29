LISTEN NOW

Stuff You Should Know About: Harbaugh Being Harbaugh

By Mackey & Judd August 29, 2017 6:15 am

Jim Harbaugh is under fire for not releasing his 2017 roster. He took trolling to a new level with the ‘roster’ in the game notes for their opener against Florida.

Many college football fans aren’t happy that ESPN chose the new Taylor Swift tune for their promo.

 

