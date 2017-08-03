LISTEN NOW

Stuff You Should Know About: Santana Does It All

By Mackey & Judd August 3, 2017 6:16 am

Have a day, Big Erv!

 

What the hell are the Jaguars doing?

Dellin Betances tossed an imaculate inning!


Macklemore’s new music video features some shots at the Patriots and a cameo from Marshawn Lynch. Watch out for the NSFW language.

Topics:
Dellin Betances Ervin Santana Jacksonville Jaguars Mackey & Judd Macklemore Marshawn Lynch Stuff
