Stuff You Should Know About: Trolling Aaron Rodgers

Nick Swardson rules.
Football is right around the corner. I drafted Olivia. @oliviamunn #SKOL #MN4Life pic.twitter.com/8zO1l8tUCc
— Nick Swardson (@NickSwardson) August 23, 2017
Jorge Polanco homered for the 4th straight game in Chicago.
Tough loss for Rich Hill and the Dodgers.
Verne Troyer made the #DriveByDunkChallenge entertaining again.
Send it! #drivebydunkchallenge pic.twitter.com/AXssSMC7sy
— Verne Troyer (@VerneTroyer) August 23, 2017
Washington State coach Mike Leach shared video of a very good dog.
Both coachable and house broken pic.twitter.com/RgdRcjx83b
— Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) August 23, 2017