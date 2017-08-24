LISTEN NOW

Stuff You Should Know About: Trolling Aaron Rodgers

By Mackey & Judd August 24, 2017 6:16 am
Sep 18, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) questions the referees on a play with two fumbles by both the Packers and teh Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Swardson rules.


Jorge Polanco homered for the 4th straight game in Chicago.

 

Tough loss for Rich Hill and the Dodgers.

 

Verne Troyer made the #DriveByDunkChallenge entertaining again.

 

Washington State coach Mike Leach shared video of a very good dog.

