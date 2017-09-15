LISTEN NOW

Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: Rosario Walks it Off!

Stuff You Should Know About: Another Walk-Off!

By Mackey & Judd September 15, 2017 6:34 am

BUXTON!!!

 

22!

 

Every NFL game should end with a hit like this from JJ Watt.

 

Richard Sherman on a loss to the Packers and Colin Kaepernick.

 

Speaking of that Packers/Seahawks, Mike Daniels doesn’t like the boys from Seattle.


The life of a Packer fan on the season ticket waiting list.

Topics:
byron buxton cleveland indians Green Bay Packers JJ Watt Mackey & Judd Mike Daniels Richard Sherman Stuff
Leave A Comment



Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: Rosario Walks it Off!