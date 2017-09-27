LISTEN NOW

Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: Sometimes That *Crap* Just Falls In Your Lap

Stuff You Should Know About: A Deal Is A Deal

By Mackey & Judd September 27, 2017 6:49 am

Pay up, Carson.

 

We found someone that doesn’t like Tony Romo in the booth. Brent Musburger!

Michael Beasley is a gem.

 

Impressive work, Ric. WOOOOOOO!!!!
 

Wrestling Promo of the Week!

Topics:
Brent Musburger Carson Wentz Mackey & Judd Michael Beasley Ric Flair Stuff Tony Romo
Leave A Comment



Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: Sometimes That *Crap* Just Falls In Your Lap