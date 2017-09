I am starting to love Kyrie Irving.

.@KyrieIrving on why he didn’t inform LeBron James that he wanted out of Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/WF9GlCA54o — First Take (@FirstTake) September 18, 2017



Eli Manning is clearly fearing for his life behind his terrible offensive line.

I hope Eli is OK after taking this hit pic.twitter.com/FHsUFXNONR — Dave Lozo (@davelozo) September 19, 2017



Giancarlo Stanton his a missile for his 55th homerun of the season.

Wild hockey is back!