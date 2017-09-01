Stuff You Should Know About: Leidner Looks Good in Purple

Mitch Leidner made the field as a Viking!
Chinese Basketball League Fight!!!
Carpool Karaoke with Shaq and John Cena.
Tiger can chip!
Dr. gave me the ok to start pitching pic.twitter.com/tboq1L3Xdn
— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 31, 2017
Jamie Foxx does a fantastic impression of Stephen A Smith!
On the set of #allstarweekend the movie another monumental character has been born!! Cleveland A. Smith A.K.A @stephenasmith twin brother on my step father’s side!! I can’t wait for you guys to check out this movie, my directorial debut!! Coming next year!! #backonmyfunnyshit check out my IG story for more info and laughs
Somebody get Jamie Foxx 😂, Spoofs Stephen A. Smith #TheHairTho https://t.co/kJN6M1TNCi pic.twitter.com/LcNmGEBQQ8
— Comedy Hype (@ComedyHype_) August 30, 2017