Stuff You Should Know About: Leidner Looks Good in Purple

By Mackey & Judd September 1, 2017 6:34 am
Minnesota quarterback Mitch Leidner reacts after outrunning the Central Michigan defense for the go-ahead touchdown during the second half of the Quick Lane Bowl NCAA college football game, Monday, Dec. 28, 2015, in Detroit. Minnesota defeated Central Michigan 21-14. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Mitch Leidner made the field as a Viking!

 

Chinese Basketball League Fight!!!

 

Carpool Karaoke with Shaq and John Cena.

 

Tiger can chip!

 

Jamie Foxx does a fantastic impression of Stephen A Smith!

