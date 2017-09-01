Stuff You Should Know About: Leidner Looks Good in Purple

On the set of #allstarweekend the movie another monumental character has been born!! Cleveland A. Smith A.K.A @stephenasmith twin brother on my step father’s side!! I can’t wait for you guys to check out this movie, my directorial debut!! Coming next year!! #backonmyfunnyshit check out my IG story for more info and laughs

A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:28pm PDT