Stuff You Should Know About: Romo In The Booth

By Mackey & Judd September 11, 2017 6:19 am

Phil Simms interviewing Tony Romo on the CBS pregame show was a nice touch.

 

Bill Cowher on Colin Kaepernick.

 

May this couple have more success in marriage than the Bills have had in Super Bowls.

 

Beast mode!

 

Cleveland Browns security trains for everything, including drunks on the field.

