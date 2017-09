Eddie!

Yep, that looked intentional.

Right after Ausmus is ejected Hicks whiffs on a fastball & ump takes it right in the neck. He asks “they do that on purpose right there?” pic.twitter.com/PcE157YyuD — Ozzie (@OzzieStern) September 13, 2017



Why do we need to keep doing this?

Stephen A also lost his mind on ESPN for their recent NBA player rankings.

Ouch.