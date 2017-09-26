Stuff You Should Know About: Sometimes That *Crap* Just Falls In Your Lap

Cheryl Reeve was justifiably angry about her Lynx laying an egg Sunday in the WNBA finals.
#LosLynx coach Cheryl Reeve was just a wee bit ticked today after yesterday’s Game 1 loss. She remains one of the best sound bytes around: pic.twitter.com/eaPfQ5yk6f
— Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) September 25, 2017
LaDainian Tomlinson is upset about Goldy Gopher trucking a 7th-grader at halftime of the Vikings game.
.@LT_21 is mad about @GoldytheGopher trucking a kid, challenges Goldy to get him next (and works in Mike Gundy reference) pic.twitter.com/mxjIZUn7LP
— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) September 25, 2017
Pop is back talking politics again and he doesn’t hold back.
More Popovich: On NASCAR owner Richard Petty’s comments about anthem protest #Spurs #NBA #NFL pic.twitter.com/T8JdCqlUDo
— Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) September 25, 2017
Obviously you’re not football fans.
This is fantastic.
That’s nacho cheese, Russell 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DDvkfFqZXb
— Cubs Talk (@CSNCubs) September 26, 2017
So that @Cardinals fan’s nachos Addison Russell knocked over? The @Cubs shortstop makes things right. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/m0c0TqoPyA
— FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) September 26, 2017
@cardinals thanks for the loaded nachos @cubs thanks for the plain nachos. Thank you cubs and cards. Unforgettable. #nachoman pic.twitter.com/OGvnyfRN7t
— nacho man (@guder82) September 26, 2017