Stuff You Should Know About: The Tribe Keeps Winning

We found the secret to the Indians’ winning ways. JOBU!!!
You can take her out of #CLE, but you can’t take the #CLE out of her. #JobuNeedsARefill @Indians @BetsyKling pic.twitter.com/UMbhol7uJU
— Maria (@marlore831) September 21, 2017
Sooo…the NFL might want the Chargers back in San Diego now?
The crowd was a bit sparse in Santa Clara last night for 49ers vs. Rams.
From my vantage point 3 minutes to go 2ND quarter. #49ers vs #Rams pic.twitter.com/pYbJPFNV6q
— Colin Resch (@colinresch) September 22, 2017