LISTEN NOW

Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: Michael Bennett Addressed the Incident in Las Vegas

Stuff You Should Know About: Vegetables Suck

By Mackey & Judd September 8, 2017 6:33 am
University of Connecticut women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma buries his head in his hand as former NBA player and television personality Charles Barkley cuts up during a news conference at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., Friday, Sept. 8, 2006. Both Auriemma and Barkley will be inducted as members of the class of 2006. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

Charles Barkley reveals the secret to slimming down.

 

Travis Kelce told Mike Tirico that, as a captain, he has to grow up and be a responsible leader.

Turns out he hasn’t yet grown up and become a responsible leader.

 

The moment Roger Goodell walked onto the field last night at Gillette Stadium.

Chris Jericho believes The Rock will run for president.

Topics:
Charles Barkley Chris Jericho Mackey & Judd Roger Goodell Stuff The Rock Travis Kelce
Leave A Comment



Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: Michael Bennett Addressed the Incident in Las Vegas