Stuff You Should Know About: AP Still Can’t Block

Did you notice who missed the block when Carson Palmer broke his arm? (Thanks to emailer Daniel for bringing this to our attention!)

How did he do that?

A sick BURN from the Arkansas State football coach.

Blake Anderson got jokes pic.twitter.com/Bzz405qE3I — Jay Bir (@TheJayBir) October 23, 2017

How dare he have some fun! In baseball, this play from Jordan Bell would earn him a fastball in the ear.