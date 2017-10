Well, at least the Twins weren’t on the wrong end of this.

And at least the Twins will have this moment to remember from Byron Buxton, even if it did end up taking him out of the game.

Tom Brady is hilarious.

Fox gave in to the Knicks and James Dolan complaining about their subway ads.

Fox has apologized for its negative Knicks subway ads, will be taken off cars immediately. pic.twitter.com/BB1fZfrwxR — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 4, 2017





Wrestling Promo of the Week!