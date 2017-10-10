Stuff You Should Know About: Duck, Duck, Goose/Grey Duck

Kyle Rudolph and the Vikings did an excellent job celebrating this touchdown.

Just in case you missed it at halftime.

Nice catch.

CODY BELLINGER ARE YOU SERIOUS?! WHAT A CATCH. pic.twitter.com/KyUql9QQDx — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 10, 2017

A hot mic on a Knicks preseason broadcast caught some ripping of Kristaps Porzingis.

Wally Szczerbiak and Alan Hahn ripping Kristaps Porzingis off camera on #MSG #Knicks #PreSeason Audio attached pic.twitter.com/6TsMcMis4H — Steven Neco Cortez (@LifeAsKorleone) October 9, 2017

Lane Kiffin trolled Nick Saban’s complaint about ‘rat poison’.



