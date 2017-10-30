Stuff You Should Know About: GOOOOOOAAAAALLLLLLL!!!!

Adam Thielen celebrated his first touchdown of the season perfectly in London.

Don’t be the jackass who steals a homerun ball just so you can throw it back onto the field in the World Series…like a jackass.

A NASCAR fan wanted a piece of Denny Hamlin after Sunday’s race.

A Chase Elliott fan wants to fight Denny Hamlin. pic.twitter.com/kcGgfL6NNd — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverAW) October 29, 2017

The Steelers continue to dominate touchdown celebrations.

Chuck Pagano can’t win.

This is hilarious. Watch Pagano celebrate until the last second when he finally realizes they don’t get possession 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/u0JiehR6hM — NFL Outsiders (@nfloutsiders) October 29, 2017

Don’t ask Bill Belichick about style points.