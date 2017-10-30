LISTEN NOW

Stuff You Should Know About: GOOOOOOAAAAALLLLLLL!!!!

By Mackey & Judd October 30, 2017 6:41 am

Adam Thielen celebrated his first touchdown of the season perfectly in London.

 

Don’t be the jackass who steals a homerun ball just so you can throw it back onto the field in the World Series…like a jackass.

 

A NASCAR fan wanted a piece of Denny Hamlin after Sunday’s race.

 

The Steelers continue to dominate touchdown celebrations.

 

Chuck Pagano can’t win.

 

Don’t ask Bill Belichick about style points.

 

 

Adam Thielen Bill Belichick Chuck Pagano Denny Hamlin Mackey & Judd Pittsburgh Steelers Stuff
