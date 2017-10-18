Stuff You Should Know About: HOWL!!!

Get hyped!

Watch the reaction from the Cleveland bench after Gordon Hayward’s injury.

Skip Bayless is an incredible troll.

If Gordon Hayward is gone, maybe for the season, LeBron’s path to losing a sixth finals gets even easier. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 18, 2017



A bases-loaded walk and great bat toss from Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish.

When you truly don’t need that bat. pic.twitter.com/PPyAMTLml3 — MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) October 18, 2017



Wrestling Promo of the Week!