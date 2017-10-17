Stuff You Should Know About: ‘An Illegal Act’

LISTEN NOW

By Mackey & Judd October 17, 2017 6:51 am

Mike McCarthy got a little testy with reporters yesterday. He also called Anthony Barr’s hit an ‘illegal act’!

 

Target Center is looking good!

LeBron James is cheap and it’s awesome.

