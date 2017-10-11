LISTEN NOW

Stuff You Should Know About: Opening Night in Las Vegas

October 11, 2017
Las Vegas Golden Knights

Very good work by the Las Vegas Golden Knights to honor their city, first responders, and shooting victims before their first home game last night.

The US Men’s Soccer Team is out of the World Cup.

 

And here’s a nice rip job of the USMNT by Taylor Twellman.

 

More Mike Leach! Here’s the Washington State head coach on the college football playoff system.

