Stuff You Should Know About: VIN!!!

By Mackey & Judd October 26, 2017 6:17 am

Vin Scully’s return should fill you with delight.

 

Joe Buck paid his tribute to Vin Scully during the 2nd inning.

 

 

The ballgame was pretty good too. SO…MANY…BOMBS!!!

 

Tom Thibodeau was unhappy again after another ugly loss for the Timberwolves.

 

Cam Newton got annoyed with reporters again.

 

The comedy team of Pop and Van Gundy.

 

 

