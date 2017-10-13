Stuff You Should Know About: Wild Win!

LISTEN NOW

By Mackey & Judd October 13, 2017 6:14 am
Mar 5, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild forward Eric Staal (12) congratulates goalie Devan Dubnyk (40) after the game against the San Jose Sharks at Xcel Energy Center. The Minnesota Wild beat the San Jose Sharks 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Wild found the win column for the first time this season!

 

This is reality in Trump’s America.

MLB replay reviews suck.

Don’t ask John Calipari about the FBI.

 

Marshawn Lynch in a race car is a little NSFW and very delightful.

What the hell?

