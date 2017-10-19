LISTEN NOW

Stuff You Should Know About: The Opener

October 19, 2017

0-1

 

Joe Maddon got mad again.

 

When you open up a new season in a new arena and not even Eminem can get people to show up.


Rubbin’ is Racin’!

 

Paul Pierce wants to see more of Joel Embiid and expressed his opinion with a horrible choice of words.

