Stuff You Should Know About: 106 Saves in a Row!

Another shutout for the Wild!



All the feels.

WOOOOOOOOOOO!!! Who better to congratulate NEW #SDLive #WomensChampion @MsCharlotteWWE …than her father @RicFlairNatrBoy ?! pic.twitter.com/mamS9lsTvQ

‘A clearer financial picture’

Billy Preston will not play tonight vs. Kentucky. Coach Bill Self’s full statement: pic.twitter.com/6gTo8OlSM8

Here’s awkward moment between John Calipari and Maria Taylor.

Tiger update!

Asked Rickie if the rumors are true that Tiger’s been hitting it by him in practice at Medalist.

He said “Oh yeah. Way by.”

So yeah, Tiger’s back

— Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) November 14, 2017