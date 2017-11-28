Stuff You Should Know About: 7 Goals.

This is getting bad.



Chuck Pagano has lost his marbles.

I’m not sure how to describe today’s presser by #Colts Chuck Pagano….Watch for yourself. pic.twitter.com/SVIfxqB5Hx — Clark Wade (@ClarkWade34) November 27, 2017

The WWE Raw crowd had a special message for the Tennessee AD.

The calls from Tennessee fans to fire AD John Currie have made their way to Monday Night Raw in Knoxville pic.twitter.com/hFUpihOCpb — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 28, 2017

Mike Francesa hates fun.