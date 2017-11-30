Stuff You Should Know About: Butt Shot!

The Gophers didn’t win, but Amir Coffey provided the highlight of the night.

Bummin’ it at The Barn. Have you ever seen a player shoot sitting on the floor with plenty of time on the clock? @GopherMBB‘s Amir Coffey just did, and did it casually. 😳 pic.twitter.com/nOH9aI1xoD — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 30, 2017

Anthony Davis didn’t care for the officiating last night.

Don’t question Jimbo Fisher’s loyalty to FSU.