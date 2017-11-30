LISTEN NOW

Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About:

Stuff You Should Know About: Butt Shot!

By Mackey & Judd November 30, 2017 6:41 am

The Gophers didn’t win, but Amir Coffey provided the highlight of the night.

 

Anthony Davis didn’t care for the officiating last night.

 

Don’t question Jimbo Fisher’s loyalty to FSU.

 

 

 

 

Topics:
amir coffey anthony davis Jimbo Fisher Mackey & Judd Stuff
Leave A Comment



Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: