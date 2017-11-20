Stuff You Should Know About: Can’t Keep Ovechkin Down

Hockey!
Yah, he’s coming back for the third. Hockey players, man. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/7zw8mypHnJ
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 19, 2017
The Georgia Dome is no more.
Goodbye Georgia Dome 💥 pic.twitter.com/mkhfP7Bx0T
— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) November 20, 2017
Tony Romo is still killing in on the broadcasting side.
👀🏈 Tony Romo breaks down Tom Brady’s signals that lead to a TD pass to Danny Amendola (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/7ZuvzzLOCl
— Fanatics View (@thefanaticsview) November 20, 2017
We all saw this coming, right?
This is kind of awkward.
Jeremy Roenick vs. a rattlesnake.
Relaxing Sunday morning! What happens when you live in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/RhRwWTLs8s
— Jeremy Roenick (@Jeremy_Roenick) November 19, 2017
Brilliant.