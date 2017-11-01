Stuff You Should Know About: Go Nuts Young Man!

Joc Pederson had a lot of fun celebrating his 6th inning homerun last night.
Rich Hill gave Dodger fans plenty of time to get their boos in toward Yuli Gurriel.
The loudest boos of the World Series for Yuli Gurriel at Dodger Stadium. pic.twitter.com/HndrsCfNgQ
— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 1, 2017
Rich Hill on stepping off to let the crowd boo Yuli Gurriel: “That was my silent gesture” to condemn Gurriel’s insult toward Yu Darvish.
— Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) November 1, 2017
Lance McCullers is ready for game 7.
Lance McCullers is starting Game 7.
He’s getting ready. Now. #WorldSeries https://t.co/m3On1hL6a8
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 1, 2017
Candy corn gets way too much abuse and Mike Leach is wrong to be so harsh.
Mike Leach on the great candy corn debate: “It’s like fruitcake. There’s a reason they only serve fruitcake once a year.” pic.twitter.com/Kf7pi3LxNQ
— Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) November 1, 2017