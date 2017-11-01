LISTEN NOW

Mackey & Judd

Stuff You Should Know About: Go Nuts Young Man!

By Mackey & Judd November 1, 2017 6:32 am
Joc Pederson

Joc Pederson had a lot of fun celebrating his 6th inning homerun last night.

 

Rich Hill gave Dodger fans plenty of time to get their boos in toward Yuli Gurriel.

 

Lance McCullers is ready for game 7.

 

 

Candy corn gets way too much abuse and Mike Leach is wrong to be so harsh.

 

 

 

Joc Pedereson Lance McCullers Mackey & Judd Mike Leach rich hill Stuff Yuli Gurriel
