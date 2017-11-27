Stuff You Should Know About: He’s Coming Back!

Will he be back in time to save the season?

Impressive sight! @rothchris and I both intrigued by @AaronRodgers12 throwing pregame here in Pittsburgh, 54 yards of air on that ball @WBAY pic.twitter.com/JsLQdTFfmW — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 26, 2017

FIGHT!!!

Bill Walton may be the best thing about college basketball season.

Relax, clear your mind, and let Bill Walton educate you on Miles Bridges and bridges in general pic.twitter.com/DAkUFnYdWb — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 27, 2017

Bears fans get an A+ for creativity with this sign.

Canada!