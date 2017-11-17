LISTEN NOW

Stuff You Should Know About: A ‘Wild’ Wild Win

By Mackey & Judd November 17, 2017 6:52 am

It’s not a shutout, but it was one heck of a comeback win for the Wild.

 

Beast Mode at the candy store. Skip ahead to 6:30 for the good stuff.

 

Why did Jon Gruden start talking about Knoxville and Rocky Top?

 

South Park’s mocking of the NFL and Chargers attendance is perfect.

 

 

