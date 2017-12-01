Stuff You Should Know About: 69

Tiger had a good round…which means Phil will be insufferable today.

That’s more like it.



Bill Belichick doesn’t care much for touchdowns.

The @Patriots scored 5 touchdowns in week 12.

Can you guess what Bill Belichick’s reaction was to each one? #SoundFX pic.twitter.com/bs3Ws3ujF9 — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) November 30, 2017

Who wants to go to a Gronk family reunion?

Gronk is a BIG jumping through tables guy #Patriots pic.twitter.com/QC8Fb7kzgQ — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) November 30, 2017

Where were all the Cowboys fans last night?