LISTEN NOW

Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: Butt Shot!

Stuff You Should Know About: 69

By Mackey & Judd December 1, 2017 6:37 am
Aug 21, 2015; Greensboro, NC, USA; Tiger Woods reacts to a missed putt on the 9th green during the second round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger had a good round…which means Phil will be insufferable today.

 

That’s more like it.

 

Bill Belichick doesn’t care much for touchdowns.

 

Who wants to go to a Gronk family reunion?

 

Where were all the Cowboys fans last night?

 

 

Topics:
Bill Belichick Dallas Cowboys Mackey & Judd Minnesota Wild Rob Gronkowski Stuff Tiger Woods
Leave A Comment



Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: Butt Shot!