Stuff You Should Know About: Always Thinking Ahead

The Patriots signed James Harrison because of course they did.

Great play but are we all just going to ignore the push-off?

Gregg Popovich had a good night of quotes.

Pop after being asked why it’s important for anyone to contribute to charities, “Because we are rich as hell and we don’t need it all, and other people need it. And you are an ass if you don’t give it. Pretty simple.” #Spurs — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) December 27, 2017

Pop after being asked what considerations there are for him to get his finally healthy team back where he wants it: ” It’s basketball. It’s not the Middle East peace process. It’s not figuring out why our democracy is being eroded. It’s pick and roll. Big deal.” #Spurs — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) December 27, 2017

This is very well done.