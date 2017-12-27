Stuff You Should Know About: Always Thinking Ahead

LISTEN NOW

By Mackey & Judd December 27, 2017 6:38 am

The Patriots signed James Harrison because of course they did.

Finally… A teammate that’s older than me!😂😂 @tombrady

A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on

 

Great play but are we all just going to ignore the push-off?

Gregg Popovich had a good night of quotes.

 

This is very well done.

 

Topics:
Gregg Popovich James Harrison Mackey & Judd New England Patriots Phoenix Suns Stuff Texas Longhorns Tyson Chandler
