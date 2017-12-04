Stuff You Should Know About: Let’s See How Patriots Fans Defend This

That will be a suspension for Gronk.
That wasn’t the only problem with the Patriots on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Marcus Peters got tossed for throwing a wonderful tantrum.
Go get ’em, Geno.
Here’s Geno calling Rex a coward … #NYGvsOAK pic.twitter.com/4ekH6Pksfi
— J 👨🚒🚶🏽♀️©🔘❗️ (@rogue2297) December 4, 2017
The Pontiac Silverdome won’t die.
IMPLOSION FAIL: Pontiac Silverdome demolition begins with failed partial implosion https://t.co/aDIcWCu7L1 pic.twitter.com/EXtQbexHOC
— Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) December 3, 2017
Jimmy Buckets was on fire last night!