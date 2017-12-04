LISTEN NOW

Stuff You Should Know About: Let’s See How Patriots Fans Defend This

By Mackey & Judd December 4, 2017 6:20 am

That will be a suspension for Gronk.

 

That wasn’t the only problem with the Patriots on Sunday.

 

Meanwhile, Marcus Peters got tossed for throwing a wonderful tantrum.

 

Go get ’em, Geno.

 

The Pontiac Silverdome won’t die.

 

Jimmy Buckets was on fire last night!

 

