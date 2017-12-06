LISTEN NOW

Stuff You Should Know About: A Major Award

By Mackey & Judd December 6, 2017 6:30 am

Beyonce handed out SI’s Muhammad Ali Legacy Award to Colin Kaepernick.

 

No need to wonder where Brent Musburger stands on violence and football.

 

What the hell?

 

Bill Walton was extra nuts last night.




Topics:
Beyonce Bill Walton Brent Musburger Colin Kaepernick Mackey & Judd Stuff Tom Izzo
