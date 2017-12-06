Stuff You Should Know About: A Major Award

Beyonce handed out SI’s Muhammad Ali Legacy Award to Colin Kaepernick.

‘With or without the NFL’s platform, I will continue to work for the people’@Kaepernick7 receives SI’s Muhammad Ali Legacy award #Sportsperson https://t.co/3wqaUVYZnf pic.twitter.com/dKJNX0d8vi — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 6, 2017

No need to wonder where Brent Musburger stands on violence and football.

Yo,Snowflakes. Quit preaching. The Violent World of Sam Huff sold NFL football to the masses. The Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders gave us a little sex with our violence. Deal with it! — Brent Musburger (@brentmusburger) December 6, 2017

What the hell?

Bill Walton was extra nuts last night.









