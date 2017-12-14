Stuff You Should Know About: Nice Shot.

You gotta make that save.

We don’t like to spend much time talking about the Ball family here, but this happened.

This LKL TV commentator felt like @Lavarbigballer, @MELOD1P and @LiAngeloBall needed a special welcome to Lithuania and burst into song at the beginning of the broadcast of today’s Vytautas game. I am dying, call an ambulance. pic.twitter.com/EnDNAwVYN1 — Simonas Baranauskas (@LithuaniaBasket) December 12, 2017

Interesting.

According to Google, these were the top 10 most-searched athletes in the US of 2017.

1. Floyd Mayweather

​2. Gordon Hayward

3. Aaron Boone

4. Paul George

5. Tony Romo

6. Aaron Judge

7. Lonzo Ball

8. Carmelo Anthony

9. Sergio Garcia

10. Isaiah Thomas — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) December 13, 2017

Let’s all take a guess as to what Jim Caldwell’s favorite movie is?