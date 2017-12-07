LISTEN NOW

Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: A Major Award

Stuff You Should Know About: KAT Takes Over

By Mackey & Judd December 7, 2017 6:18 am

Karl-Anthony Towns was good on both ends last night.

 

Mike Mitchell hates player safety rules in the NFL..and the language is a little NSFW.

Osi Umenyiora disagrees.

 

 

GO DAWGS!!!!!

 

Pete Carroll was asked about Gus Bradley’s work turning around the Jaguars. One problem: Bradley was fired last year and is now with the Chargers.

 

 

Topics:
Karl-Anthony Towns Mackey & Judd Mike Mitchell Osi Umenyiora Pete Carroll Stuff
Leave A Comment



Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: A Major Award