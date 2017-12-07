Stuff You Should Know About: KAT Takes Over

Karl-Anthony Towns was good on both ends last night.

Mike Mitchell hates player safety rules in the NFL..and the language is a little NSFW.

Osi Umenyiora disagrees.

Are players really this dumb? Hate to say it but cmon. Former players have died and are dying horrible deaths because of head trauma. And you’re complaining because the league is taking steps to at least try and reduce it. “Make it flag football “. Ridiculous — Osi Umenyiora (@OsiUmenyiora) December 6, 2017

GO DAWGS!!!!!

There is a guy driving around Atlanta with a working TV strapped to his Jeep. He is playing the SEC Championship game over and over. #SECChamps #RoseBowl pic.twitter.com/sutmbKVCrh — DAWGS MAN, DAWGS (@ENOUGHSENOUGH24) December 6, 2017

Pete Carroll was asked about Gus Bradley’s work turning around the Jaguars. One problem: Bradley was fired last year and is now with the Chargers.