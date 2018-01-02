LISTEN NOW

Mackey & Judd

Stuff You Should Know About: 10 Games Above .500!

By Mackey & Judd January 2, 2018 6:34 am

Should we be annoyed that the Lakers wore the MPLS uniforms at Target Center?

 

Da’Ron Payne had himself a night at the Sugar Bowl for Alabama!

 

Mike Leach blows on his coffee and his college coaching colleagues find that funny. It is pretty funny.

 

This looks to be the last memory Packer fans will have of Ted Thompson as the team’s GM.

 

Nick Saban is a tough boss.

Topics:
Da'Ron Payne Mackey & Judd Mike Leach Minnesota Timberwolves Nick Saban Stuff Ted Thompson
