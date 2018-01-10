Stuff You Should Know About: Favre the Caddie?

Brett Favre talking about head injuries and football safety.

Jon Gruden’s press conference with the Raiders was an interesting spectacle.

That’s a lot of popcorn.

“This is what you get when you don’t do your rookie duties!!” – @Giannis_An34 pic.twitter.com/y4verg5dA0 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 9, 2018

Turns out the hero of the National Championship Game for Alabama can also rock a ukulele.