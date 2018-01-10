Stuff You Should Know About: Favre the Caddie?

LISTEN NOW

January 10, 2018
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre reacts after throwing a 15-yard touchdown pass to Greg Jennings during the first half of an NFL divisional football playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2008, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Brett Favre talking about head injuries and football safety.

 

Jon Gruden’s press conference with the Raiders was an interesting spectacle.

 

That’s a lot of popcorn.

 

Turns out the hero of the National Championship Game for Alabama can also rock a ukulele.

