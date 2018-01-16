LISTEN NOW

Stuff You Should Know About: At Least Close Your Eyes, Alex!

By Mackey & Judd January 16, 2018 6:15 am
Jun 16, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez (13) looks on during pre game batting practice before a game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Kiss Cam never looks comfortable.

This got messy between the Rockets and Clippers.

 

And that report of a locker room confrontation led to this amazing moment on Inside the NBA.

 

Odell Beckham Jr is pretty excited about his reported new coach Pat Shurmur.

Topics:
Alex Rodriguez Blake Griffin Charles Barkley Houston Rockets Jennifer Lopez Los Angeles Clippers Mackey & Judd Mike D'Antoni Odell Beckham Jr Shaquille O'Neall Stuff
