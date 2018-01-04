Stuff You Should Know About: Throw it Down!

Tyus Jones dunked for the first time in the NBA!
Boston still loves Isaiah Thomas.
The Celtics showed IT on the jumbotron between quarters, and the Boston crowd gave him a standing O. 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZaNrRvD4Af
— ESPN (@espn) January 4, 2018
It’s not easy to get your first career goal in the NHL.
.@Jeremy_Roenick‘s first goal story is a wild ride! 😳😂 pic.twitter.com/9SRy9cHXOI
— NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) January 4, 2018
Rob Gronkowski is hosting a comedy special on Showtime and even the teaser is NSFW.