Stuff You Should Know About: Vikings Mic’d Up

One more time.
Joel Embiid is no longer interested in Rihanna. Trust the Process.
Embiid might have to pass on Rihanna… pic.twitter.com/nDmhyDYKup
— Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) January 19, 2018
Even without a coaching job Les Miles continues to be awesome.
.@coachlesmiles discovers the fidget spinner. #LesIsMore pic.twitter.com/htvbyNyhv0
— The Players’ Tribune (@PlayersTribune) January 18, 2018
That’s just mean.
#LeBronJames goes behind his back and through the opening to find Dwyane Wade!#AllForOne pic.twitter.com/3A6bS7jKkL
— NBA (@NBA) January 19, 2018