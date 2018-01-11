Stuff You Should Know About: Wolves Keep Rolling

The Timberwolves looked really good again last night.
The Wild didn’t look too bad either.
Don’t try to take the puck from Auston Matthews. Because you can’t.
Possibly a new #NHLAllStar Skills Competition event. @AM34 pic.twitter.com/fPtyqlNx6s
— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) January 11, 2018
Don’t try to take video of Rodney Hood being ejected. It won’t be good for your phone.
Challenge.
UCF with a message for @AlabamaFTBL on McFarland Blvd. in Tuscaloosa. @BamaOnLine247 @Tide1029fm pic.twitter.com/J1ijRMywWq
— Travis Reier (@travisreier) January 10, 2018