LISTEN NOW

Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: Favre the Caddie?

Stuff You Should Know About: Wolves Keep Rolling

By Mackey & Judd January 11, 2018 6:46 am

The Timberwolves looked really good again last night.

 

The Wild didn’t look too bad either.

 

Don’t try to take the puck from Auston Matthews. Because you can’t.

 

Don’t try to take video of Rodney Hood being ejected. It won’t be good for your phone.

 

Challenge.

Topics:
Alabama Auston Matthews Mackey & Judd Minnesota Timberwolves Minnesota Wild Rodney Hood Stuff UCF
Leave A Comment



Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: Favre the Caddie?