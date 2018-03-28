Stuff You Should Know About: It’s Almost Here

Baseball is Coming.
This is pretty awesome.
Wearing his father’s No. 27, in Montreal, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finishes off the #BlueJays spring with an incredible walk-off home run. pic.twitter.com/R95DLQkVJi
— Today in MLB (@TodayintheMLB) March 28, 2018
Can we get live microphones on players throughout the regular season?
Double hit over Mookie Betts’ head while he is being interviewed by ESPN — “I ain’t getting this one, boys” — ESPN booth cracks up. pic.twitter.com/SXLhuaUfP9
— Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) March 27, 2018