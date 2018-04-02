LISTEN NOW

Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: It’s a Walk-off

Stuff You Should Know About: 2 of 3 in Baltimore!

By Mackey & Judd April 2, 2018 6:13 am

Berrios was dealing and the lineup was mashing!

 

Boom.

Holy crap.

 

The internet went wild on Jim Nantz after his pronunciation of ‘meme’.

 

Those knives can’t be real, right?

 

Shots, shots, shots!!!

LeBron and Justin Timberlake just did a shot together on stage. (via @no_insta_nik)

A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights) on

Topics:
Aaron Donald Jim Nantz jose berrios Justin Timberlake Kevin Pillar LeBron James Mackey & Judd Minnesota Twins Notre Dame Stuff



Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: It’s a Walk-off