Stuff You Should Know About: 2 of 3 in Baltimore!

Berrios was dealing and the lineup was mashing!
Boom.
NOTRE DAME… WOW pic.twitter.com/Vs3uR9a9nx
— NCAA Women’s BKB (@ncaawbb) April 2, 2018
Holy crap.
The internet went wild on Jim Nantz after his pronunciation of ‘meme’.
Jim Nantz has no idea to pronounce Meme pic.twitter.com/WQOQxfXZha
— gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 1, 2018
Those knives can’t be real, right?
@AlPoodie #DavidKahnKravMaga @AaronDonald97 @iamDeShawnW @Grind4selfHess @NFL @ESPNNFL @ESPNNFL @thecheckdown @uninterrupted @Finestpreps @EdOBrien247 pic.twitter.com/kDTE6IWG7J
— D Brown (@2_10ths) April 1, 2018
Shots, shots, shots!!!