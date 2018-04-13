LISTEN NOW

Stuff You Should Know About: 2K and 11 Ks

By Mackey & Judd April 13, 2018 6:16 am

Joe Mauer picked up the 2,000th hit of his career and Jose Berrios was untouchable all night.

 

I know we’re not supposed to like Patrick Reed but…

 

This is a horribly dirty hit.

 

