Stuff You Should Know About: Big Sexy Owns Ohtani!

By Mackey & Judd April 11, 2018 6:36 am

The matchup all of baseball had been waiting for: Colon vs. Ohtani!

 

Rodgers and the Lama.

 

Bellagio made Marc-Andre Fleury out of chocolate.

 

Sister Jean tossed out the first pitch at Wrigley Field.

Topics:
Aaron Rodgers Bartolo Colon Chicago Cubs Dalai Lama Mackey & Judd Marc-Andre Fleury Shohei Ohtani Sister Jean Stuff



