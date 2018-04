Perhaps a penalty should have been called here.

That looked like a fun time in San Juan last night.

Woj tanking bomb!

Which movie is Denzel talking about?

“Do what you gotta do so you can do what you wanna do!” 😂 pic.twitter.com/VHnCdUwz2f — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 17, 2018

Never stop being Chuck, Chuck.