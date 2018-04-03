Stuff You Should Know About: Because It’s the Cup!

LISTEN NOW

By Mackey & Judd April 3, 2018 6:11 am
Apr 14, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild forward Zach Parise (11) celebrates his goal in the second period against the St Louis Blues in game two of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Wild are playoff bound!

 

Ronda through a table!

 

Nice work with the leaf blower!

Not your typical homerun for Edwin Encarnacion.

Topics:
Edwin Encarnacion Houston Astros Mackey & Judd Minnesota Wild Ronda Rousey Stephanie McMahon Stuff



